WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra will perform the soundtracks from classic films.

The symphony orchestra will play music from Star Wars, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Spider Man and Disney’s Up.

There will be four performances of the 50 minute program:

October 7 – 11:30 a.m.

October 7 – 1 p.m.

October 8 – 1:30 p.m.

October 8 – 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for students ages 3-18. Ages 2 & under will get in for free.

