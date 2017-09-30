Virginia Beach Police searching for missing 71-year-old man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach police are asking for the public’s help in finding 71-year-old Clifton Skinner.

Skinner has partial paralysis, is wheelchair bound and in need of medication.

He was last seen Saturday leaving his home in the 1000 block of Norfolk Avenue around 3 p.m. riding a black and red motorized wheelchair.

Skinner was wearing a yellow shirt, blue hat, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes. He is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Skinner is know to frequent the Oceanfront area, Rudee Inlet and Birdneck Shopping Center.

If you see Clifton Skinner, call Virginia Beach Police Dispatch at 757-385-5000.