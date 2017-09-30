The Locker Room Show | September 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

Wink & Mitch deliver highlights from: Oscar Smith vs. Hickory (Tigers trying for 95 straight Southeastern district wins), Deep Creek vs. Indian River (Hornets hoping for 5-0 start after just nine wins the past five seasons), King's Fork vs. Nansemond River (Suffolk showdown) and Menchville vs. Norcom.

Plus, Thursday night action from the Beach district featuring undefeated Ocean Lakes vs. undefeated Landstown, Princess Anne vs. Bayside (Cavaliers haven't scored vs. Marlins since 2010), Kellam vs. Salem, Kempsville vs. Cox, First Colonial vs. Tallwood.

And, Mitch delivers the Hercules Fence 757 Showdown featuring Phoebus vs. Lake Taylor.