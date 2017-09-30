HRT to implement new fare increase on October 1

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Transit will be starting the next phase of its fare increase on Sunday, October 1.

HRT decided to roll out the fare increase in two parts. The first would include a $.25 increase in the one-way fare, instead of the proposed $.50.

Other fares were adjusted to half of the initially proposed increase and no increase at the time for Paratransit.

This is the list of the new fares that will be implemented:

The Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads approved the fare increase in March 2014.