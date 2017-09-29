Workout Week: Hot House Yoga

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The kids are all settled in back at school, which means parents you may have a few more hours to yourself.

Maybe working out is on your to-do list?

If you’ve ever wanted to try yoga, Hot House Yoga is taking it one step further.

They have heated rooms which they say protects muscles, increases heart rate and helps you release endorphins which combat stress.

They teach two different styles of Hot Yoga: Hot Stability and Hot Flow.

Hot House Yoga has locations in Virginia Beach and Norfolk and offers classes morning, noon and night.

You can try two weeks of unlimited classes for $49.

