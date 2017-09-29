We meet a woman who grew up in Virginia Beach now making it as a fashion designer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Mia Carreras is a Kellam Grad who was named among the winners of the Fifth Annual Southern Designer Showcase by Belk.  She shows us some of her designs that will soon be seen in department stores and online. Learn more at www.gigicarreras.com.