Unsolved: Chesapeake murder now listed as cold case

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – For three years, Melinda Baldwin has been waiting for the phone call from police, telling her that detectives have made an arrest in her son’s murder.

She’s still waiting.

“Every day we think about him. Every day,” Baldwin said.

Police initially responded to the report of a car accident the night of September 30, 2014 in the Western Branch area. Once on scene, they found the car had crashed into a tree. Inside the car, it was clear the driver had been shot. “I was just torn apart as soon as I got there,” Baldwin said. “I knew something was wrong. It was bad.”

Trevor was just 20-years old when he died. He and his older brother grew up on the Outer Banks, but moved to Suffolk with his family after he graduated from First Flight High School . “His smile would just light up a room,” his mom remembered.

