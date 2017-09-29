U.S. military aircraft suffers ‘hard landing’ in Syria

SYRIA – A V-22 made a hard landing in Syria on Thursday, according to the U.S. Naval Institute.

Officials would not say if the V-22 was associated with the Marine Corps or the Air Force, but they said aircraft was operating in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The incident resulted in non-life threatening injuries to two service members.

“The two were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries and quickly transported to a medical treatment facility, where they were seen and released,” the U.S. Central Command said in a release Friday. “The other passengers and crew on the aircraft were uninjured, and no other casualties were reported on the ground.”

According to the USNI, reports say the aircraft was destroyed after the hard landing.

