Thunder’s Russell Westbrook signs largest contract in NBA history

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Westbrook’s checkbook is the best-book.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, the reigning NBA MVP, signs a $205 million contract extension Friday – a story first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Oklahoma City Thunder later confirmed the deal.

“Russell represents everything we could have ever hoped for when building a basketball team for Oklahoma City,” said Thunder Chairman Clayton I. Bennett. “His character, integrity and relentless drive have been a great unifier that has deeply and positively affected the spirit of our fans inside our arena, in our classrooms and in our neighborhoods.”

When coupled with his current deal, it’s the largest contract in NBA history ($233 million), per Wojnarowski.

This past season, Westbrook was named the 2016-17 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player after becoming just the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double. Westbrook established a new NBA record with 42 triple-doubles while averaging a league-best 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds (10th in the NBA), 10.4 assists (third in the NBA) and 1.63 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. The extension will keep Westbrook in Oklahoma City through the 2022-23 season.

Report: Russell Westbrook signs largest contract in NBA history, $205M extensionhttps://t.co/mbrzipD3NV pic.twitter.com/NyF9lU90Db — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) September 29, 2017

Originally selected by Oklahoma City with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Westbrook has helped guide the Thunder to the postseason in seven of the last nine seasons. During that time Oklahoma City has advanced to the Western Conference Finals four times and the NBA Finals once. The Thunder is one of three NBA franchises (Houston and San Antonio) to have finished the regular season with a .500 or better record in each of the last eight seasons.

The UCLA product owns career averages of 22.7 points, 7.9 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 1.73 steals and 34.1 minutes in 668 games (651 starts). Westbrook won a gold medal in 2012 as a member of the United States Olympic team that went a perfect 8-0 during Olympic competition.