PENN & TELLER: FOOL US season finale, Monday 10/2 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Hanging Out with Penn & Teller” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALEAspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Patrik Kuffs, Lamanske, Adam Wilber and Hector. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#406).  Original airdate 10/02/2017.