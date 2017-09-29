Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing endangered man

RALEIGH – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an endangered man who was reported missing Thursday.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Billy Joe Price, 48, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some type of cognitive impairment.

Price is a white male who stands approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has short black/gray hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, tan cargo shorts and brown slippers.

The Silver Alert announcement states that Price went missing from 1702 Winslow St. in Elizabeth City. He was last seen in the Gilmerton Bridge Area in Chesapeake traveling northbound. His vehicle is described as a red 2004 Toyota truck with Virginia license plate number JVB-4313.

Anyone with information about Price’s whereabouts should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191.

