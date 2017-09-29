Partially paralyzed Virginia Beach man selected for experimental clinical trial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Imagine tying your shoes with one hand, putting on a t-shirt or even cutting your food.

When you are paralyzed the simplest of tasks can become impossible.

James Naughton suffered a stroke seven years ago, paralyzing half of his body.

News 3’s Margaret Kavanagh met up with the Virginia Beach man who has been selected for a experimental clinical trial that has the potential to change his life for the better.

“My biggest dream is to go to dinner be able to cut my own food,” Naughton said.

Watch News 3 at 11 Monday night to hear the man’s story.