Military ordnances found in backyard of California home; neighborhood evacuated

A Lawndale neighborhood had to be evacuated overnight after deputies responding to a suspicious vehicle call late Thursday night found military ordnances in the backyard of a home.

The call came in about 11 p.m. for the vehicle in the 14700 block of Avis Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Responding deputies entered a residence and discovered a cache of military ordnances in the backyard of the location, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Authorities detained a man at the home and began to evacuate the neighborhood as they waited for a bomb squad to arrive.

Avis Avenue was closed from West 147th Street to 149th Street during the investigation.

“They told us that it was a bomb threat and we needed to evacuate immediately,” one resident told KTLA.

Some of the residents were taken to Leuzinger High School for temporary shelter, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Video from the scene showed several of the ordnances in the street near a Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

An arson detail team was at the location and working to render the area safe, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-881-7500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).