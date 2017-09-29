Local moms leading diaper collection for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A local network of moms are collecting diapers for the tiniest hurricane victims.
Local mom groups Mom Jaunt and Hampton Roads Moms are collecting diapers of all sizes for their little ones.
Hampton Roads Moms is teaming up with the Mom Jaunt, and our local network of moms, is leading a diaper collection for Puerto Rico!! Help us provide aid to those affected in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Irma and Maria with DIAPERS of all sizes for their little ones. Please make sure diapers are in sealed original package (the box is not required, but the sealed plastic wrapping is). We will be partnering with De Rican Chef Restaurant in Virginia Beach and their efforts to fill shipping containers with supplies for Puerto Rico. You do not have to be a part of the Hampton Roads Moms community to donate, if you are in Hampton Roads please contact us at HRVAMOMS@gmail.com, to arrange a drop off.
If you’d like to donate, make sure diapers are in the sealed original package.
The groups will be partnering with De Rican Chef restaurant in Virginia Beach.
If you’re in Hampton Roads, contact HRVAMoms@gmail.com to arrange a drop off.