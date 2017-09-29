Local moms leading diaper collection for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A local network of moms are collecting diapers for the tiniest hurricane victims.

Local mom groups Mom Jaunt and Hampton Roads Moms are collecting diapers of all sizes for their little ones.

If you’d like to donate, make sure diapers are in the sealed original package.

The groups will be partnering with De Rican Chef restaurant in Virginia Beach.

If you’re in Hampton Roads, contact HRVAMoms@gmail.com to arrange a drop off.