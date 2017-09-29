Local business taking donations to help Puerto Rico hurricane victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Employees from Lynnhaven Dive Center are taking action for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The employees traveled to San Juan to deliver supplies to those in need and plan on making another trip.

They’re donating non-perishable foods and supplies like powdered drink mixes, canned meats, candles, matches, lighters, bleach tablets, water purification tablets and hygiene products.

The employees are flying at their own expense to help people in need.

Donations are still being accepted at the dive center, located at 1413 N. Great Neck Road. The next trip will take place on October 2.