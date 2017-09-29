Inmate dies of heart attack at Virginia Beach Correctional Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died Thursday after suffering a heart attack, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

A Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office deputy found James Baker, 66, of Virginia Beach, lying unresponsive in his bunk during the 8 a.m. cell inspection. A nurse performed CPR and additional medical personnel responded to the block.

A paramedic with Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services pronounced Baker deceased at 8:42 a.m. The Medical Examiner in Norfolk conducted an autopsy, which revealed that Baker’s cause of death was of hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Officials do not suspect any foul play and do not believe there was any indication that Baker was in any medical distress leading up to his death. Jail authorities said he ate breakfast that morning and was last checked on by a deputy as part of normal rounds at 7:52 a.m.