George W. Bush to raise money for Ed Gillespie in Virginia

Former President George W. Bush is aiming to help his former White House counselor become the next governor of Virginia.

The 43rd president will headline a pair of fundraising events next month for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

Gillespie’s campaign spokesman, David Abrams, confirmed to CNN the events will be held in Richmond and Alexandria on October 16.

The Richmond Times Dispatch first reported news of the fundraisers.

Bush previously attended a spring fundraiser for Gillespie in Dallas, where the former president lives.

Gillespie served as a top White House aide to Bush and, prior to that, was chairman of the Republican National Committee from 2003 to 2005. Bush won Virginia in both of his presidential runs.

Word of the fundraisers comes as Gillespie trails Democratic rival Ralph Northam in the money race. Northam started September with $5.6 million cash on hand, while Gillespie had $2.6 million in the bank.

As Bush looks to give Gillespie a boost, former President Barack Obama is expected to campaign on behalf of Northam later this fall.

Several recent polls have shown Northam, the sitting lieutenant governor of Virginia, with a slight edge over Gillespie in the November 7 contest.