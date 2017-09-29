First Warning Forecast: Tracking fall-like temperatures for the weekend

A taste of Fall! Finally seeing near-normal temperatures for this time of year. Our normal high is now down to 75. Temperatures have been around 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. A cool night on tap. Going to be great weather to open the windows! Lows dropping into the upper 50s. Rain chances continue to remain slim. A few clouds will mix in tonight for North Carolina as another cold front crosses the area bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend.

A gorgeous weekend in store! Highs in the lower 70s, some communities may not make it out of the 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine. Looking like great weather for the Neptune Festival. It will still be a bit breezy with N/NE winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Still looking dry for next week. Highs will slowly climb into the mid and upper 70s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Maria is racing across the north Atlantic. Maria is centered about 570 miles SE of Halifax, Nova Scotia and moving ENE at 31 mph. This motion is expected to continue during the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Maria is expected to acquire extratropical characteristics late Saturday.

5:00 PM AST Fri Sep 29

Location: 37.8°N 57.4°W

Moving: ENE at 31 mph

Min pressure: 988 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Lee is centered about 1040 miles NE of Bermuda and moving NE at 36 mph. Lee is forecast to continue accelerating toward the northeast today and tomorrow. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast for the next 24 hours, and Lee is expected to dissipate on Saturday.

5:00 PM AST Fri Sep 29

Location: 42.2°N 46.0°W

Moving: NE at 36 mph

Min pressure: 996 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

We are tracking an area of large but disorganized clouds and showers from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across western Cuba to southern Florida. A weak low is now likely to form from this system near the west coast of Florida during the weekend. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for some development of the low before the upper-level winds become less favorable early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

We are tracking a tropical wave over the northeastern Caribbean Sea and the adjacent Atlantic waters. Although there are no signs of organization, conditions could become a little more favorable for some development next week while the system moves toward the WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

