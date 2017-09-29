Crews respond to house fire in Bruton area of York County

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. —Just prior to 11:00 pm last night, crews from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety were dispatched to the report of a residential structure fire in the 700 block of Schooner Boulevard in the Bruton area of York County.

Upon arrival, crews found a two story residence heavily involved in fire. Officials say the occupants had exited the residence but two cats remain unaccounted for. One person was treated on scene for smoke exposure.

Occupants reported that the smoke alarms were operating, says a release. An adjacent residence received some heat damage.

Mutual Aid units from James City County Fire Department and Williamsburg Fire Department assisted on scene along with the York- Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. The Red Cross has been notified and is assisting the family.

Officials say the fire is out, however units remain on scene assisting with the investigating the cause of fire and conducting overhaul operations.

