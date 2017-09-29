Children’s Museum of Virginia to host 2nd annual Military Appreciation Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Hampton Roads is full of military service members and their families, and the Children’s Museum of Virginia wants to thank them for their dedication for the second year.

The museum will host its 2nd annual Military Appreciation Day on October 14 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. It will offer a discounted $5 admission for active duty members, Department of Defense civilians and their families. All you need is a valid ID, and children under age two get in free!

In addition to the reduced admission price, guests will also receive a 20 percent discount in the museum gift shop. The museum will also extend a 15 percent discount on membership to military families.

Some of the displays and demonstrations guests will be able to enjoy include:

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services will offer fire safety and preparedness tips, including a fire engine on display outside the building for children to see

Hampton Roads Naval Museum display

Naval Information Forces display

U.S. Navy Stewards of the Sea displays and mascot “Stewie”

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic working dog demo

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth display

Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic will provide a STEM presentation

Navy Fleet and Family Support Center display

Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Ident-a-Print booth, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) display

Volunteers from the U.S. Navy will showcase the latest technology and skills of today’s maritime services.

Military Appreciation Day comes one day after the Navy will celebrate its 242nd birthday. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Sea Power to Protect and Promote.”

Click here for more information on the museum.