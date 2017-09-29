Celebrities take stand against bullying at Newport News march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Celebrities in music and media are taking a stand against bullying Sunday at the 5th annual 1000 Youth March.

SWV's Cheryl "Coko" Clemons, Fresh Radio's DJ Bee and News 3 This Morning anchor Jessica Larche are joining the large crowd in the "Celebrity Walk-A-Thon".

The march is a collaboration between Parents Against Bullying of Virginia and the Newport News Mayor's Initiative to End Bullying, which is a city-wide partnership with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the BULLY Project to make communities safe and supportive environments for all youth.

Hundreds of children, parents and community leaders will come together for the free event on Sunday, October 1 from 2pm-5pm at CNU's Pomoco Stadium. Several youth entertainment groups will be spreading messages of inclusion and diversity. Mental health experts and speakers will also be on hand to equip the crowd with tools to end the bullying epidemic.