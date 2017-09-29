Celebrate the opening of Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream’s new Virginia Beach location with a cool deal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream has arrived in Virginia Beach!

To celebrate the opening of the new store, the chain is offering a special buy one, get one 50 percent off promotion Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

Sub Zero uses -321 degree liquid nitrogen to freeze and hand mix each customized order.

The new location is located at 1255 Fordham Drive, Suite 111 in Virginia Beach.

Click here to learn more about Sub Zero and here to check out the Virginia Beach location’s official Facebook page.