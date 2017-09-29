757 Showdown: Phoebus scores 25 unanswered to top Lake Taylor 25-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - They don't travel across the water often, but when they do, the Phoebus Phantoms come to send a message.

Lake Taylor played host to the Phantoms (5-0) in a battle between two of Hampton Roads' most decorated programs.

After a scoreless first quarter, Lake Taylor (3-2) got on the board when freshman running back Malik Newton broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run.

The Titans would grab the 7-0 lead, but on the ensuing kickoff, Phoebus junior receiver Barry Hargraves, Jr. returned the kickoff 80 yards to the house to knot things up at 7-7.

Hargraves, Jr. hauled in four catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. "I've always wanted to play Lake Taylor," said Hargraves. "I just wanted to go out with a bang, have a big game, and just show off."

Phantoms head coach Jeremy Blunt has experience in this rivalry, having played in it during his time as a student at Phoebus.

"You understand that you're playing one of the best teams in Virginia," said Blunt. "To see that spark back up, best on best, some of the top teams playing each other, under these Friday lights, it was fun."

The Phantoms will have a bye week before a peninsula showdown with Hampton. Lake Taylor will travel to Granby next week.