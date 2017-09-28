“The injuries, it’s just horrific,” says family of Mom and children hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Mom and child are recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night. It happened on Doctor Drive by Lynnhaven Elementary School as the Hoffman family was on a bike ride. Kristen Hoffman was on the bike with her kids riding in a child trailer attached to their Mom's bike.

"The injuries, it's just horrific. It's so horrible seeing her in the state that she's in right now. I love her like she's my daughter too," said Dorothy Thomas, who is Kristen's aunt.

Thomas said Kristen is an incredible Mom and wife to her husband Justin. She added Kristen did everything she could to protect her kids.

"She was really devastated she didn't have time to get the girls out of the way. And holding the baby on her left side, she barely had enough time to turn to try and protect him," said Thomas.

But protect him she did. The infant recovered with no injuries. Another child suffered two broken arms and one child with life-threatening injuries is recovering from surgery in the ICU. Kristen has very serious injuries to her spine, liver and ribs.

"They're going to need all the financial help they can right now," said Dorothy, who explained Justin is self-employed and provides for the family of seven. "They have a long road ahead of them for recovery and having a baby that small. Prayers and donations that’s the best thing anybody can do right now to help us."

A GoFundMe Page and YouCaring Page have been set up to help the Hoffman family.

Police are investigating the crash, but believe speed may have been a factor. Kristen and her child are alert, but wish to remain private while they recover.