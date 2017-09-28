Rescue underway for skydiver stuck in tree in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A rescue is underway in Suffolk for a skydiver stuck in a tree.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police have both responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Meadow Country Road.

The location is near the Suffolk Executive Airport.

Calls reporting the incident came in at 10:40 a.m.

The skydiver does not appear to be injured and the rescue is being considered a “technical rescue” at this time.

