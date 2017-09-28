Marcus Vick receives probation for drug charges in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Former Virginia Tech quarterback Marcus Vick accepted a plea deal this week for drug charges he was indicted for in Newport News.

Vick was arrested in October 2016 and charged with one count of possession of a schedule I or II drug.

Court records said a grand jury found enough evidence to indict him on the charges in July.

He accepted a guilty plea on September 26 and will receive one year of supervised probation and five years good behavior. He will also lose his license and have to pay court costs.

He is scheduled to appear in Norfolk Circuit Court on October 25 for more drug charges from an arrest in March 2017.

