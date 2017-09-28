Marc Leishman halves debut match in golf’s 2017 Presidents Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – 3-down through seven holes, Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman and partner Jason Day clawed their way back vs. Americans Phil Mickelson and Kevin Kisner to halve the match on day one of the 2017 Presidents Cup.

At the par-5 ninth at Liberty National Golf Club, Leishman delivered the match’s highlight with a chip-in for eagle from behind the green. The U.S. Team squared the match with a par on the 17th hole and nearly secured a full point at the 18th, but Mickelson’s par putt from six feet slid by the hole. With the halve, Mickelson remains tied with Tiger Woods with the most wins in Presidents Cup history (23). Mickelson is the only player to compete in all 12 editions of the Presidents Cup.

Day is still looking for his first full point in Presidents Cup foursomes (0-4-3). Leishman’s Presidents Cup record is 3-4-2. The Australian duo of Day/Leishman will once again draw Mickelson/Kisner Friday in a four-ball match.

Day Two Pairings – Four-ball

Match 6 11:35 a.m. Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Adam Hadwin (International)

Match 7 11:50 a.m. Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (International)

Match 8 12:05 p.m. Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Jason Day/Marc Leishman (International)

Match 9 12:20 p.m. Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman (U.S.) vs. Charl Schwartzel/Anirban Lahiri (International)

Match 10 12:35 p.m. Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas (International)