Graduation rate of Newport News schools on the rise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – According to the Virginia Department of Education, Newport News Public Schools are increasing the amount of kids that graduate from its district.

The recent data shows that 93.4 percent of the class of 2017 graduated, and that the dropout rate among high school students in Newport News is 2.3 percent, which is lower than the state average in Virginia of 5.5 percent.

The graduation and drop out rate data was used to compare the progress made by schools in Newport News. In 2008, when similar data was collected, the graduation rate of Newport News Public Schools was 72.9 percent, and the dropout rate was 12 percent.

“We are very proud of the class of 2017 and their success. The completion of high school is an important milestone for young people and it opens doors for continued success,” said Dr. Ashby Kilgore, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools.”

The overall student completion rate, which includes students who have earned a diploma or a GED in four years, is 95 percent.

The NNPS class of 2017 increased its statistics while taking more rigorous Standards of Learning tests designed by the Virginia Department of Education. These test helped to better prepare students to meet national and international benchmarks for college and career readiness.

The on-time graduation rate monitors a cohort of high school students entering ninth-grade and assesses the graduation and dropout rates of these students four years later.

The 2017 on-time graduation and dropout rates monitored the 2017 graduate class, who entered ninth-grade in the 2013-2014 school year. Two percent of the students in the cohort are still enrolled in the school division, giving them an opportunity to compete graduation requirements during the 2017-2018 school year.

“The combined efforts of our students, families and staff are making a notable difference in Newport News,” said Kilgore.

Newport News students also earned 3,261 career and industry certifications giving them access to advanced post-secondary opportunities, and high-skilled internships and careers. Through the Early College program, dual-enrollment initiatives, International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement and Honors courses, 85 percent of high school students were enrolled in rigorous coursework last school year.

Graduation rates at Newport News high schools increased

Achievable Dream High School’s graduation rate is 100% for the second year, up from 96.3% in 2015.

Denbigh High School’s graduation rate is 92.5%, up from 89.3% in 2016 and 69.5% in 2008.

Heritage High School’s 2017 graduation rate is 89.6%, up from 88.2% in 2016 and an increase of 16 percentage points when compared to 2008 (73.7%).

Menchville High School’s graduation rate is 93.3%, up from 90.7% in 2016, and 73% in 2008.

Warwick High School’s graduation rate is 93.1%, up nearly two percentage points from last year (91.5%), and 64.6% in 2008.

Woodside High School’s graduation rate is 95.7%, a one percentage point increase when compared to 94.4% in 2015, and up over 13 percentage points when compared to 2008 (83%).

Dropout rates show steady decline

Denbigh High School’s dropout rate dropped to 1.4% in 2017 from 3.4% in 2016.

Heritage High School’s dropout rate is 4.4%, down from 5.9% in 2016.

Menchville High School’s dropout rate is 2.1% in 2017, down from 2.3% in 2015.

The dropout rate for Warwick High School decreased to 3.6% from 3.6% three years ago.

Woodside High School’s dropout rate is 1%, a decline from 1.7% in 2015.

More information from the data collected: