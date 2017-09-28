× First Warning Forecast: Many folks will wake up to the 50s

Tropical Storm Maria continues to move out to sea as high pressure builds in from the west. Expect dry and sunny conditions this evening. Winds will continue to ease out of the north around 5-10 mph. Skies will be clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s. Some areas may cool to the upper 50s.

If you’re ready for fall-like weather, we’ve got some for you to end the work week. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, under clear to partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will cross the region, but we’re not expecting any rain from it. Just a drop in temperatures. Very similar conditions into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Going to be great for the Neptune Festival! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Looks like we’ll have low rain chances into next week. Looking like a great stretch of weather for fall activities!

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Maria continues to move eastward away from the U.S. Maria is moving toward the east near 13 mph and the storm is expected to accelerate eastward through tonight. A turn back toward the east-northeast with an additional increase in forward speed is expected on Friday. On the forecast track, Maria will continue to move away from the U.S. east coast and pass well to the south of Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center.

5:00 PM AST Thu Sep 28

Location: 36.8°N 67.8°W

Moving: E at 13 mph

Min pressure: 985 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

Hurricane Lee continues to weaken. Lee is moving toward the NNE near 17 mph. A turn toward the northeast with a substantial increase in forward speed is expected tonight or early Friday, and that motion will continue until Lee dissipates on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next

48 hours, and Lee is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday.

5:00 PM AST Thu Sep 28

Location: 35.1°N 55.8°W

Moving: NNE at 17 mph

Min pressure: 977 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

Hurricane Tracker

