Watch “Hotel Transylvania” at Bennett’s Creek Park’s pop-up drive-in theater

SUFFOLK, Va. – Bennett’s Creek Park is transforming into a drive-in! (Well, for one night, anyway.)

On October 21, the park will set up two screens for a showing of the animated hit “Hotel Transylvania.”

No car? No problem! You can also bring your own lawn chairs and blankets and relax on the lawn.

Two full concession areas will be available. No coolers or outside food will be allowed in the lawn movie area. Pets are welcome and must be on a leash when outside of a vehicle.

The park will open at 5 p.m. for parking and activities including games, crafts and bounce houses before the showing. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. In preparation for the event, the park will be closed from 4-5 p.m.