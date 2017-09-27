Virginia Beach Police search for attempted bank robbery suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted bank robbery Wednesday.

Around 9:30 a.m. the suspect walked into the BB&T Bank on Newtown Road.

He is accused of passing a note to the teller which said to give him cash.

Police said no weapon was seen and the suspect fled on foot but police do not know at this time if money was taken.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’10” with a medium build. He was wearing a green shirt with black jeans.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.