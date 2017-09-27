Soo Wee! Runaway pig stops Virginia traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- It was not that long ago that much of Glen Allen in western Henrico was farmland.

And it sure felt that way again Tuesday morning for some people on their way to work around Innsbrook, CBS 6 reported.

Henrico Police stopped traffic during the morning commute as a runaway pig darted back and forth across Nuckols Road, near Sadler Road.

"Just another day at the office," Henrico Police posted in response to the video. "And yes, the irony is not lost on us."

Police indicated Animal Protection was "well aware" of the situation.

The man who recorded the video, Craig Forman, said he had never seen anything like this before while driving to work.