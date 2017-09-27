Rick Pitino out as Louisville men’s basketball coach amid federal investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – ESPN reported Wednesday that a source told them Rick Pitino is out as Louisville’s men’s basketball coach.

The athletic director at Louisville Tom Jurich is also out, ESPN reported.

The news comes after the program was linked to a federal investigation surrounding fraud and recruitment corruption.

The University of Louisville previously confirmed it received notice of being included in the federal investigation. It is one of 94 Adidas NCAA schools listed on the company’s website.

NCAA President Mark Emmert issued a statement suggesting a “despicable breach” of trust by the implicated coaches. “The nature of the charges brought by the federal government are deeply disturbing. We have no tolerance whatsoever for this alleged behavior,” he said.

Related:

Four assistant coaches among those arrested by FBI in NCAA fraud, corruption scheme