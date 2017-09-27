Portsmouth Police searching for escaped prisoner

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a prisoner who escaped from custody Wednesday.

Clifton S. Green, 30, of Portsmouth was in police custody on several outstanding warrants before his escape. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. Green has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have seen Green or are aware of his whereabouts, police advise not to approach him and instead call 911 immediately. You can also send an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line via their new “P3 Tips” app or their Facebook page.