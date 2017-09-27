Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

BEVERLY HILLS, Ca. – Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner has died, according to Playboy. He was 91.
The Playboy estate revealed the news on its official Twitter account:
According to a press release from the company, Hefner peacefully died from natural causes at the Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones.
Hefner started Playboy in 1953, and it has grown from a print publication to one of the most recognizable brands in the world.
His son Cooper, who serves as the Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, released a statement:
My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises