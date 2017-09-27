Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

BEVERLY HILLS, Ca. – Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner has died, according to Playboy. He was 91.

The Playboy estate revealed the news on its official Twitter account:

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

According to a press release from the company, Hefner peacefully died from natural causes at the Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones.

Hefner started Playboy in 1953, and it has grown from a print publication to one of the most recognizable brands in the world.

His son Cooper, who serves as the Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises, released a statement: