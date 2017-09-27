Norfolk to dedicate mural for Naval Station centennial

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk will dedicate a mural representing the commemoration to 100 years of Naval Station Norfolk on Oct. 6.

The dedication will be at 5 p.m. in the Fountain Park Parking Garage at 130 Bank St., and is free and open to the public, said the City of Norfolk’s Public Art Program.

Vice Mayor Teresa Whibley and Captain Rich McDaniel will be the two dedicating this permanent commemoration by the city.

The artwork titled, Fathoms of Freedom, was designed by local artist, Christopher Kozak and painted by Norfolk teens during the Public Art and Norfolk Emerging Leaders summer program.

The almost 40’ tall mural features Columbia, the goddess representing the concept of liberty, holding the North Star with the Little Dipper lit above her. Sailors, ships, submarines and symbols of the Navy are represented in a colleague at her feet.

The dedication will help kick off the fourth Visual Arts Month in Norfolk, which will run the whole month of October.

The event will also coincides with Norfolk’s First Friday, which runs until 8:30 p.m. and features music, food and merchandise vendors and a beer and wine garden. Local favorites Fleet Forces Rock Band and DJ CanRock will be featured at the TCC Plaza, 300 Block of Granby St.

