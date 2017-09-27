Man dies in motorcycle crash on Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. – A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash in the 6600 block of N. Military Highway Wednesday evening.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., dispatchers received the call for an accident involving a motorcycle and a Ford Expedition. When police and medics arrived at the scene, they found a 58-year-old male unresponsive and lying in the street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the Ford SUV was traveling northbound on Military Highway and attempted to make a left turn onto Longdale Drive. The Ford pulled into oncoming traffic lanes and was struck by the motorcyclist, who was travelling southbound on Military Highway. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, a 33-year-old woman, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police do not believe that alcohol or speed are contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Norfolk Police Traffic Fatality Team. Once the investigation is complete, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will determine charges.

Stay with News 3 for updates.