Man caught in vacant Norfolk house starting fires, threatening officers

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police arrested a 57-year-old man in a vacant house on Wednesday, after he was setting fires inside and confronting officers with a knife.

Police say that a person had called 911 around 11 a.m. to complain about a man entering a house in the 1100 block of Tallwood St., that was supposed to be vacant and off limits.

When police arrived, they noticed someone was in the building and asked for them to come out of the house. The man began lighting fires inside the home, and police then entered the house to find the man, fearing for his safety.

When police entered the home, they were confronted by the man with a knife.

The man had multiple self-inflicted cut wounds and was taken into custody. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue was called to the scene and were tending to the fires, said Norfolk Police Department.

No charges have been filed against the man at this time.

