Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme want your business on National Coffee Day

Hampton Roads, Va. – Two of the most known doughnut shops in the U.S. want you to stop by this week for coffee.

Both Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme will be offering coffee promotions to patrons that visit their stores for National Coffee Day.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be giving away free coffee over a three day period to celebrate National Coffee Day.

As part of its #NationalCoffeeWeekend marketing campaign, a free coffee of any size hot brewed, or a small iced premium blend coffee will be offered at its participating shops from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

“For the first time, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving National Coffee Day a new name – National Coffee Weekend,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “That means more opportunities, more choices and more fun.”

Six locations in the Hampton Roads area will be participating in #NationalCoffeeWeekend.

“With three days to try our doughnut-worthy coffee for free, guests can enjoy hot brewed, iced or both,” said Woodward.

Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering a free medium hot coffee to customers who buy a large or medium hot coffee on National Coffee Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts will also be interacting with customers on Facebook for more give-a-way opportunities, including one to win coffee for a year.