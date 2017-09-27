Chesapeake native Mike Scott “felt wanted” by the Wizards, hopes to be key bench piece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Mike Scott played in the NBA last season, but he doesn't like to acknowledge that. "I think I sucked," said Scott, who's entering his sixth season in the league. "I don't even like to count last year, but I'm just glad I got through it, and I'm here now."

"Here" is Richmond, at the Seigel Center for the start of Washington Wizards training camp. After only playing 18 games during the 2016-17 season due to a knee injury, the Chesapeake native is healthy, and ready to contribute off of a Wizards bench that struggled last season.

"I felt wanted," said Scott. "They've been treating me great ever since I've been here, and I'm from this area, so how could you not love this opportunity?"

The former Deep Creek Hornet has found a niche in the league as a "three-and-D" guy off the bench. He can knock it down from long-range, and he can make scoring a difficult task for your premier front-court opponent.

"It's good to have guys coming off your bench that's been there before," said Wizards head coach Scott Brooks. "He's back, and I'm glad he's getting an opportunity. I think it's going to end up being a great pickup."

Scott averages 7 points per game in five NBA seasons, all with the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards open up the preseason on October 6th against the New York Knicks.