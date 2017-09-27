Big win by Chesapeake police helps Special Olympics raise money

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – On Monday the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office won first place at the “Dulles Day Plane Pull” for the 11th year in a row.

The plane pull is held at Dulles International Airport every year, and is one of the biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics Virginia.

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office brought 25 officers to the event, and was one of 80 groups that participated.

The group pulled the 186,000 pound FedEx airbus 12 feet in 5.1 seconds in order to take home the top spot for the day.

This years event raised $375,000 for Special Olympics Virginia.