Virginia Tech reveals new logo

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech released their new academic logo on Tuesday.

The logo looks similar to the “flying VT” that athletic teams use.

The former logo, a shield depicting the words “Virginia Tech,” which has served the university since 1991, will be retired and added to the collection of vintage mark. The tagline, “Invent the Future,” will also be retired. A tagline will no longer be part of the university mark.

“I think everyone with a connection to the university understands that Virginia Tech is a special place,” said President Tim Sands. “To me, this brand represents all the good things in our community, from our foundational commitment to service to our aspirations of solving the world’s most challenging problems and making a difference for future generations. I’m proud to be part of this chapter in Virginia Tech’s history.

The school conducted more than a year’s worth of qualitative and quantitative research that included feedback from Virginia Tech current and prospective students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends, and donors. The brand was finalized and presented to the Board of Visitors at its September 2017 meeting.

“We are now in a new time and I am energized and encouraged by the university’s emphasis on integrated learning and the Hokie spirit to accept new approaches that I have seen at all levels of the university,” said Dennis Treacy, rector of the Board of Visitors who received his bachelor’s degree in forestry and wildlife with a concentration in fisheries science in 1978. “The new look that we announce today captures the essence of that spirit.”