SUFFOLK, Va. – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Holland Road Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were notified of the crash at approximately 3:21 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin are notified.

Holland Road is expected to remain closed for several hours as police continue to investigate the incident.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

