‘Skins scoop: Performance in 27-10 victory vs. Raiders has QB Kirk Cousins in rare company

LANDOVER, Md. – Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has made 45 starts in burgundy and gold. Very few have been more efficient than Sunday’s 27-10 victory vs. Oakland.

In the win, Cousins completes 25 of 30 passes for three touchdowns – including one to last year’s first round draft pick Josh Doctson – who has been harder to find than front row tickets to Hamilton.

According to Pro Football Reference, it’s Captain Kirk’s third game the past two seasons with 350 yards or more, three touchdowns or more and zero interceptions. Only Tom Brady has more such games in that span.

“I think the fact that we had a complete game,” Cousins noted when asked to name his proudest moment from the victory. “Any time you start fast, you know it’s up and down, plays happen, you can easily give the ball back. You can have a bad decision here or there and miss the read. The fact that it was a full four quarter performance – I felt that was outstanding.”

In the game, Cousins exceeded a 150.0 passer rating (150.7) as the starting QB for the fourth time in his career and the first time since week 17 of the 2015 season at Dallas.