Newport News Police investigating shooting after man shot in legs in parking lot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who shot a man in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:09 p.m. and found a 32-year-old Newport News man lying in the parking lot next to a vehicle. The victim was suffering from two gunshot wounds to each of his legs. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he was approached by three black males and then shot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

