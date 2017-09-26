Navy takes action during Suicide Prevention Month

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy is taking action for every Sailor in the fleet during Suicide Prevention Month.

The Navy has used the “Every Sailor, Every Day” campaign and the “1 Small ACT” message through their Suicide Prevention Branch.

The idea is simple: everyday actions can save lives.

This year, the Navy continues to use “1 Small ACT” to enlist all members of the Navy community in the fight against suicide.

“Navy Suicide Prevention Month is a time to refocus on the entire team,” said Rear Adm. Karl Thomas, Director 21st Century Sailor Office. “We are relentless in keeping psychological health in open conversation, eliminating mental health stigmas by encouraging those that need help to receive it, and educating our Sailors on suicide warning signs so they have the courage to recognize and seek help for their peers and themselves.”

The Military Crisis Line offers confidential support for active duty and reserve service members and their families 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online at www.militarycrisisline.net or send a text message to 838255.