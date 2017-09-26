Man shot in legs during early morning shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called at 5:42 a.m. reporting that a man had been shot in the 7700 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in both of his legs.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injuries. He told police he was standing outside of his vehicle when he heard a single gunshot.

The victim ran from the vehicle and called police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.