Inventory from Norfolk bridal shop to be auctioned off this week

Posted 6:23 pm, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 06:26PM, September 26, 2017

(Photo: Atlantic Assent Management Group)

NORFOLK, Va. – Inventory from a downtown Norfolk wedding business that went out of business is set to be auctioned off on Thursday, September 28.

According to the Virginia Auctioneers Association, House of Maya has $2.3 million in inventory.

Items include furniture, fixtures, retail store equipment, wedding gowns, formal wear and bridal accessories.

The auction will be conducted at 12 p.m. at the store, located at 258 Granby Street. The auction will also be simulcast over internet for remote bidding.

