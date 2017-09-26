Hurricane Maria brings rough surf, strong winds to Oceanfront

Virginia Beach – The effects of Hurricane Maria are being seen at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. While the storm remains out in the Atlantic, rough surf and strong winds could be seen on Tuesday.

The conditions kept people out of the water, but it did not keep people from coming out to the boardwalk to view the waves and experience the the winds.

The annual International Sand Sculpting Championship is scheduled to take place this upcoming weekend. Oceanfront visitors say they were concerned the storm would affect the sculptors ability to build their masterpieces, but according to an event spokesperson, the weather is not affecting the competition.

A representative for the event tells News 3 the winds have made some preparations, like gathering sand, go slower than normal. However, the weather is not preventing the event from going forward. As a precaution, a large wall of sand is being built behind the tent to help prevent winds and block any waves should high tide bring them close to the tent.

