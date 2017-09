CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A two-story duplex in the 3000 block of Welcome Road suffered extensive damage after a child played with a lighter Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at approximately 4:48 p.m to find smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered the building and brought the fire under control at 5:10 p.m.

One adult and six children will be displaced after the fire.

